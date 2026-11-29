With the fate of the coaching staff potentially hanging in the balance and two consecutive rivalry losses looming large, Wisconsin (8-4, 6-3) delivered a resounding 28-5 victory over Minnesota (6-6, 4-5) at Camp Randall Stadium to reclaim Paul Bunyan's Axe. Following the Black Friday beatdown, Badgers On SI hands out grades for each position group, starting with the offense.

Quarterback

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coming off a strong performance at Purdue, Colton Joseph made his second straight start under center but struggled out of the gate, airmailing an open Eugene Hilton Jr. on Wisconsin's first possession and getting picked off by Minnesota's Naiim Parrish.

After the ugly interception, Joseph settled in and looked as in control as he has all season, particularly on the ground. The gunslinger found Tyrell Henry for a 27-yard touchdown to get the Badgers on the board early in the second quarter before adding a pair of scores with his legs, a seven-yard scamper later in the second quarter and a one-yard sneak in the third.

Joseph completed 12-of-18 passes for 217 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions while adding 101 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries (5.1 YPC). His second interception was hardly his fault, as Hilton took a big hit near the goal line early in the fourth quarter, jarring the ball loose and into the arms of linebacker Maverick Baranowski.

The Old Dominion transfer still lacks polish as a passer, but he made the throws Wisconsin needed him to and was incredibly decisive when executing option plays Friday. Credit also goes to offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes for calling a game that played to Joseph's strengths as a running threat. The early turnover knocks his grade down a touch, but Joseph is worthy of high marks for his performance in bringing Paul Bunyan's Axe back to Madison.

Grade: A-

Running Backs

Wisconsin Badgers running back Darrion Dupree | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The team that runs the ball better almost always emerges victorious in the Border Battle, and that team was clearly Wisconsin on Friday. Coming off a 125-yard, two-touchdown showing at Purdue, Darrion Dupree got off to a hot start and maintained a workhorse role. His efficiency waned as the game progressed, but Dupree still turned in a productive outing with 80 yards on 23 carries (3.5 YPC) and two receptions for 32 yards.

Perhaps the junior's best play of the day didn't show up on the traditional stat sheet, as he picked up a blitz on third down in the second quarter, allowing Colton Joseph to connect with Jacob Harris for a 34-yard gain. Dupree's 85.2 PFF pass-blocking grade reflects his proficiency in pass protection.

Bryan Jackson II excelled in his complementary role, handling seven carries for 42 yards (6.0 YPC). A one-yard score in the second quarter marked Jackson’s second touchdown of the campaign and first since Week 8 against his former school, USC. The phasing out of Abu Sama III has been surprising, but the results on the ground have been terrific over the past two games.

Grade: A

Wide Receivers

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Tyrell Henry | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The opportunities weren't exactly plentiful given Wisconsin's emphasis on the ground game, but the Badgers' pass catchers made the most of their touches. Jaylon Domingeaux hauled in three receptions for 42 yards, holding on through a big hit in the first quarter (initially flagged for targeting before the call was overturned) and later climbing the ladder for a 13-yard grab in the second quarter to put Wisconsin inside the 10-yard line. His season got off to a late start due to a hand injury, but Domingeaux has proven himself to be a real difference-maker.

It was an eventful day for Eugene Hilton Jr., who tallied two receptions for 59 yards, highlighted by a nice adjustment on an underthrown deep ball for a 43-yard catch in the third quarter, and added a 42-yard carry in the fourth. He wasn't mistake-free, though, as Hilton was flagged for being offside to open the second quarter and his inability to hold onto a slant from Colton Joseph in the fourth quarter resulted in a Minnesota interception.

The only other wide receiver to record a catch was Tyrell Henry, who got the Badgers on the board with a 27-yard touchdown in the second quarter, the senior's first score since his historic 14-catch, 160-yard showing against Eastern Michigan in Week 3. Malachi Coleman and Chris Brooks Jr. were each targeted once but came away without a reception, with the latter also drawing a holding penalty in the first quarter. Overall, there wasn't much to complain about from a receiving corps that delivered several impactful plays.

Grade: B+

Tight Ends

Looking back on the season as a whole, Jacob Harris has a compelling case as the Badgers' most pleasant surprise in 2026. The Bowling Green transfer didn't find paydirt against the Golden Gophers, but he hauled in three receptions for 55 yards, all going for first downs and highlighted by a 34-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter. Harris' 89.3 PFF offensive grade tied Colton Joseph for the team lead.

Ryan Schwendeman chipped in with one reception for two yards, while Grant Stec led the unit with 45 snaps but wasn't targeted. Neither Schwendeman (53.5) nor Stec (55.0) graded out particularly well, but given Wisconsin's success on the ground, I put little stock in those marks.

The tight ends did their jobs well Friday, and it'd be in Luke Fickell's best interest to do everything in his power to retain Harris for his fifth and final year of eligibility.

Grade: A

Offensive Line

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Emerson Mandell | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin dictated the terms in the trenches against Purdue, but that was Purdue. How would the Badgers fare against Minnesota with Paul Bunyan's Axe on the line? With 265 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 51 carries (5.2 YPC), no sacks allowed and just five total pressures surrendered, I'd say the offensive line absolutely met the moment.

Blake Cherry got the start at right guard and excelled in pass protection, earning a team-high 86.1 PFF pass-blocking grade despite allowing a pressure. Left guard Colin Cubberly received the lowest overall grade (44.9) among Wisconsin offensive linemen, surrendering a pressure and committing a 15-yard personal foul on the opening possession and a false start on an extra-point attempt following a third-quarter touchdown.

Right tackle Emerson Mandell was flagged for a false start in the fourth quarter, while left tackle PJ Wilkins was called for holding in the end zone in the third quarter, resulting in a safety for Minnesota.

The penalties were certainly blemishes, and the PFF grades, don't paint quite as pretty a picture, with no offensive lineman reaching the baseline overall mark of 60.0. Still, the physicality and sustained intensity with which Eric Mateos' unit controlled the line of scrimmage stood out. The eye test and overall offensive production speak volumes about how well the big fellas performed Friday, and they deserve high marks for setting the tone in the Badgers' convincing rivalry victory.

Grade: B+