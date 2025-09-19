4 biggest keys for Wisconsin Badgers to prevent season-altering loss to Maryland Terrapins
The Wisconsin Badgers will welcome the 3-0 Maryland Terrapins to Madison on Saturday for the fifth-ever meeting between the two programs.
Billy Edwards and Jake Renfro's injury availability loom large, but this is a game Wisconsin must win in order to keep their bowl game hopes alive. Luckily for the Badgers, they can find a clear recipe for success against the young Terrapins.
Speed up freshman QB Malik Washington
Malik Washington has not looked like a true freshman so far. He's accumulated 773 passing yards with six touchdowns and only one interception while leading Maryland to victories over Florida Atlantic, Northern Illinois and Towson.
His early success has come without experiencing a Big Ten defense or going on the road. He'll be doing both for the first time at Camp Randall, which isn't an easy place to pay.
Wisconsin must take advantage of Washington's inexperience. Mike Tressel should be dialing up exotic blitzes or offering certain looks to mislead Washington.
If the Badgers can make Washington uncomfortable or force him to play fast, he should make mistakes to capitalize on.
Start fast
Wisconsin has scored three points in the first quarter so far this season and went scoreless in the second quarter in two of their three contests.
Putting up an early score or two will relieve the immense pressure that's been placed on the defense throughout the non-conference slate and allow Wisconsin to control the clock in a game that could end up a rock fight.
Above all, it'll be a breath of fresh air after a trio of painfully slow starts.
Limit deep passes
The Terrapins' offense has been fueled by downfield passes. Four of Washington's six passing touchdowns have been on throws 20 or more yards downfield, according to PFF, and he's completed seven of 13 attempts at that depth.
The consistent big plays have partially offset their inability to run the ball, as they're averaging 116 rushing yards per game. That's the seventh fewest by a Power 4 team.
The Badgers have to force Maryland to sustain long drives to score points.
Protect the quarterback
Whether it's Billy Edwards or Danny O'Neil under center, Wisconsin has to keep their signal caller upright.
Edwards should be treated with bubble wrap even if cleared to play, considering how little it took for him to tweak his knee in Week 1. Beyond that, he'll likely be less mobile. Giving Edwards a clean pocket will be critical.
Maryland has a pair of impressive freshmen pass rushers in Sidney Stewart and Zahir Mathis. They've combined for 5.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss so far.