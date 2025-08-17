All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers receiving national attention from offensive line award

A Green Bay Packers Super Bowl Champion stopped by Madison to record an interview with the Wisconsin Badgers' offensive line ahead of the season.

Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Brunner is shown during spring football practice Wednesday, April 23, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Brunner is shown during spring football practice Wednesday, April 23, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This year's Wisconsin Badgers offensive line still isn't finalized due to injuries, but the group is already getting some national attention from a prestigious award.

The Joe Moore Award is handed out each year to the most outstanding offensive line group in college football.

Their video team stopped by Madison to record an interview with the Badgers' offensive line ahead of the season.

The session appears to be part of a new show the Joe Moore Award is launching this fall called "Trench Life," which celebrates the often under-appreciated positions on the offensive line.

It's hosted by Aaron Taylor, a former guard at Notre Dame who played on the 1996 Super Bowl Champion Green Bay Packers.

They aren't handing out any awards to the Badgers' offensive line just yet, but their inclusion in the show is a recognition of both the Wisconsin O-line tradition and the potential this group has in 2025.

Hall of Famer Joe Thomas sees a bright NFL future for right tackle Riley Mahlman in particular, and center Jake Renfro was named to the Rimington Award preseason watch list.

Left guard Joe Brunner was named a second-team preseason All-American by ESPN, so this line has no shortage of talent across the board.

Their difficult schedule might make it tricky to win the Joe Moore Award, but it should be a quality group for Billy Edwards Jr. and the Badgers running backs this season.

