Hall of Fame LT Joe Thomas 'has done a ton' of work with Wisconsin Badgers OL this offseason
The Wisconsin Badgers offensive line has gotten some extra help this offseason from a Pro Football Hall of Fame left tackle.
Badgers legend Joe Thomas has been a regular feature in the weight room at Camp Randall Stadium, and he's helping guide the current linemen through drills and preparation.
"The O-line has done a ton with him this year," defensive tackle Ben Barten said Monday. "I think he was working with our young guys in the winter like twice a week."
Thomas doesn't have a position on the Wisconsin coaching staff. He's just an alumnus who wants to support the program and the players following in his footsteps.
Center Jake Renfro said Thomas is often in the weight room at 5 a.m. getting his own workouts in and speaking to the team on a regular basis.
"He'll put us through some drills, some mental stuff," Renfro said at Big Ten Media Days. "He'll come to our offensive line room and talk to us about his journey and how to get to that next level and succeed at that next level."
Thomas is an invaluable resource for offensive line coach A.J. Blazek to have as another voice helping develop the position group.
Assistant offensive line coach Casey Rabach also played 10 seasons in the NFL, so the players at Wisconsin have no shortage of pro experience they can rely on for guidance.