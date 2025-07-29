All Badgers

Hall of Fame LT Joe Thomas 'has done a ton' of work with Wisconsin Badgers OL this offseason

The Wisconsin Badgers offensive line has gotten some extra help this offseason from Hall of Fame left tackle Joe Thomas

Lorin Cox

Oct 12, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers former lineman Joe Thomas acknowledges the crowd during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium.
Oct 12, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers former lineman Joe Thomas acknowledges the crowd during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Wisconsin Badgers offensive line has gotten some extra help this offseason from a Pro Football Hall of Fame left tackle.

Badgers legend Joe Thomas has been a regular feature in the weight room at Camp Randall Stadium, and he's helping guide the current linemen through drills and preparation.

"The O-line has done a ton with him this year," defensive tackle Ben Barten said Monday. "I think he was working with our young guys in the winter like twice a week."

Thomas doesn't have a position on the Wisconsin coaching staff. He's just an alumnus who wants to support the program and the players following in his footsteps.

Center Jake Renfro said Thomas is often in the weight room at 5 a.m. getting his own workouts in and speaking to the team on a regular basis.

"He'll put us through some drills, some mental stuff," Renfro said at Big Ten Media Days. "He'll come to our offensive line room and talk to us about his journey and how to get to that next level and succeed at that next level."

Thomas is an invaluable resource for offensive line coach A.J. Blazek to have as another voice helping develop the position group.

Assistant offensive line coach Casey Rabach also played 10 seasons in the NFL, so the players at Wisconsin have no shortage of pro experience they can rely on for guidance.

More Wisconsin Badgers News:

Published
Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the managing editor of Wisconsin Badgers on SI. He has been covering Badgers sports since 2014, when he was an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin. He previously wrote for the Wisconsin State Journal, NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today Sports Media Group, and he is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus.

Home/Football