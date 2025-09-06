Instant analysis: Wisconsin Badgers late blowout masks concerns in win over Middle Tennessee State
If you didn't watch the Wisconsin Badgers beat Middle Tennessee State in Week 2, the box score will lie to you.
On the surface, the final score looks like a Power Five school taking care of business against a clearly inferior opponent.
The first two and a half quarters didn't feel that way.
This game was far too close for far too long and raised some major concerns about how well the Badgers will be able to hold up against Alabama and the Big Ten schedule that follows.
For much of the game, Wisconsin struggled to run the ball, especially with its running backs.
Dilin Jones finished with only 36 yards on 10 carries. The team's leading rusher was a wide receiver who carried the ball once on a breakaway end-around touchdown.
They could get away with it against the Blue Raiders. They won't be able to against the Crimson Tide or the Buckeyes.
The offensive line was also a real problem at times, albeit without their starting center and with a few players in their first games at new positions.
Still, the expectation was that the Badgers would dominate their opponent at every level.
It finally started to look that way by the end of the third quarter, but they won't be able to wait that long against the rest of the teams on their schedule.
Running up the score in the fourth quarter didn't erase the concerns of the first half.
Even the Wisconsin defense, that has looked sharp this season, allowed Middle Tennessee to gain more yards in the first half than the Blue Raiders had in their entire game the week before against FCS Austin Peay.
The Badgers created some breathing room in this game that should help lower the pressure around this team, but the boos from the crowd at halftime still ring louder than the cheers after the final whistle.