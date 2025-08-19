More evidence that Braelon Allen is earning a bigger role in New York Jets backfield
Braelon Allen is working his way into a bigger role in the New York Jets backfield.
The former Wisconsin Badgers running back is taking full advantage of his preseason opportunities, and he's already seeing starting running back Breece Hall's role shrinking.
In the Jets' second preseason game this weekend, third-down back Isaiah Davis sat out with an injury. Allen absorbed those extra reps and continued to eat into Hall's snaps.
According to PFF, Allen played in just under 45 percent of the Jets snaps with the starters. Both running backs took seven handoffs against the Giants, but the ex-Badger rushed for 34 yards compared to Hall's 26.
Allen was used more as a receiver and a blocker, too, showcasing versatility that should endear him to his new coaching staff.
He's not going to usurp Hall for the starting role just yet, but he's building momentum to eventually become the lead back in New York.
The starter is in the last year of his rookie contract, and Allen has the opportunity to show the Jets they don't need to bring Hall back on a big new deal.
The player who dominated for three years at Wisconsin is starting to shine through in the NFL, and it's only a matter of time before he establishes himself as the next quality Badgers running back making a name for himself in the pros.