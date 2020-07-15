Wisconsin's football program already boasts a strong class of 2021 prospects, and that includes Grafton, Wis., offensive linemen J.P. Benzschawel. The in-state standout, 13 other Badgers commits and five potential targets in this recruiting cycle are candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America team, which is comprised of high school senior football players.

The 6'7, 260-pound Benzschawel initially announced his decision to play at Wisconsin in February of 2019. The first commitment for UW's 2021 class, he follows in the footsteps of his older brothers -- former Badgers Beau and Luke -- along with his father and uncle in coming to Madison to play for the football program. His junior film shows a lineman who can keep his quarterback clean in the pocket while opening up holes for the running game -- often leaving defenders on the ground.

Check out the full breakdown of current oral commitments and potential targets on the SI All-American watch list.

Commitments

Offensive Commits

(in alphabetical order)

Running back Jackson Acker/6'1, 210 pounds/Verona (Wis.)

Offensive lineman J.P. Benzschawel/6'7, 260 pounds/Grafton (Wis.)

Running back Loyal Crawford/6'0, 190 pounds/Eau Claire (Wis.) Memorial

Quarterback Deacon Hill/6'4, 220 pounds/Santa Barbara (Calif.)

Offensive lineman Riley Mahlman/6'7, 270 pounds/Lakeville (Minn.) South

Tight end Jack Pugh/6'5, 235 pounds/Hilliard (Ohio) Bradley

Running back Antwan Roberts/6'1, 189 pounds/Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II

Defensive Commits

(in alphabetical order)

Outside linebacker Ayo Adebogun/6'3, 205 pounds/Mequon (Wis.) Homestead

Outside linebacker T.J. Bollers/6'3, 245 pounds/Tiffin (Ia.) Clear-Creek Amana

Inside linebacker Jake Chaney/6'1, 210 pounds/Cape Coral (Fla.) Lehigh

Cornerback Ricardo Hallman/5'10, 175 pounds/Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University School

Defensive lineman Mike Jarvis/6'5, 250 pounds/Medford (N.J.) Shawnee

Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson/6'3, 235 pounds/Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban

Inside linebacker Bryan Sanborn/6'2, 210 pounds/Lake Zurich (Ill.)

Potential Targets

Potential Offensive Targets

(sorted by alphabetical last name, not by interest from recruit or recruiting board of program)

Wide receiver Cameron Bonner/5'11, 173 pounds/Houston (Texas) St. Thomas

Offensive tackle Nolan Rucci/6'7, 270 pounds/Lititz (Pa.) Warwick

Potential Defensive Targets

(sorted by alphabetical last name, not by interest from recruit or recruiting board of program)

Outside linebacker Logan Fano/6'4, 220 pounds/Provo (Utah) Timpview

Cornerback Robert "R.J." Regan/6'1, 170 pounds/Orange (Calif.) Lutheran

Linebacker Yanni Karlaftis/6'3, 205 pounds/West Lafayette (Ind.)

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.