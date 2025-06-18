In-state offensive lineman, son of Wisconsin athletic director, announces offer from Badgers
The University of Wisconsin football staff liked what it saw from a Badgers legacy this week.
Ethan McIntosh, a three-star 2027 recruit by 247Sports from nearby Verona, announced Tuesday an offer from Wisconsin after participating in the program's fourth camp of the summer.
There are obvious family ties, as he is the son of former standout offensive lineman and current Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh. They were seen around midfield inside Camp Randall Stadium after Tuesday's camp talking for an extensive amount of time with coach Luke Fickell, offensive line coach AJ Blazek and assistant offensive line coach Casey Rabach.
McIntosh's recruiting journey has recently heated up, announcing offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, North Dakota, Northwestern and Washington State since April.
It appeared to be a busy few days for McIntosh in Madison, as he was also among the slated attendees for the program's "Bucky's BBQ" that took place Saturday. Wisconsin Badgers On SI has reached out to McIntosh for a potential interview.
McIntosh, who lists himself at 6-foot-7 and 240 pounds, was among the notable standouts from Tuesday's camp. Chris watched from the McClain Center sideline as his son took instruction and feedback from Blazek on the field.
McIntosh is part of a very intriguing group of 2027 in-state recruits that are receiving Power Four attention, particularly at offensive line with four-star recruit Cole Reiter (Germantown) and twin three-star recruits Hunter and Reece Mallinger (Sussex Hamilton). Other key in-state targets include four-star tight end Korz Loken (Iola-Scandinavia), four-star defensive lineman Richie Flanigan (Green Bay Notre Dame Academy) and three-star projected outside linebacker Isaac Miller (Waukesha Catholic Memorial).
There's been no public indication of a timeline for a decision, but 247Sports reporter Nick Osen has already placed a crystal ball prediction for McIntosh to Wisconsin.
