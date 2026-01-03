Wisconsin Badgers heavily pursue pass-catchers in Day 1 of the transfer portal

The first day of the two-week transfer portal period was hectic for the Wisconsin Badgers. Over a dozen visits were reported, making the Badgers positions of focus have been made clear.

Wisconsin Badgers on SI has previously reported on visits by UAB wide receiver Iverson Hooks, New Mexico tight end Dorian Thomas, and plenty of other non-pass catchers.

But as Jan. 2 ticked by, the number of wide receivers and tight ends the Badgers were bringing on campus rose.

WR Jaylon Domingeaux, Southeastern Louisiana

Domingeaux entered the transfer portal after three seasons with SELA, and he'll have one year of eligibility remaining.

Just hopping around some FCS games and liking what I'm seeing from SE Louisiana WR Jaylon Domingeaux pic.twitter.com/p8VD8yXb5P — Jason McGensy (0 for the Season) (@0_fortheseason) November 4, 2025

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound wideout caught 52 passes for 857 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025, helping SELA reach the FCS playoff, where they lost in the first round.

During his time in the program, he played in 36 games, catching 106 passes for 1,512 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He'll also visit Cincinnati and Penn State.

Comeaux product and former SELU receiver Jaylon Domingeaux tells me he’s set to visit Cincinnati, Wisconsin, and Penn State



The Lafayette native had 52 rec, 857 yards, and 11 touchdowns in 2025 on the way to receiving All-Southland Conference honors. @KATCTV3 pic.twitter.com/lH3xyakZDk — Jamarcus Fitzpatrick (@JFitzTV) January 2, 2026

WR Shamar Rigby, Oklahoma State

Rigby is familiar with the Big Ten, starting his college career with a season at Purdue before heading to Oklahoma State for 2025.

Shamar Rigby with the GROWN MAN catch 😤@BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/QjSukGzazS — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 9, 2024

The 6-foot-3 wideout caught 25 passes for 351 yards and a touchdown during 2025, and he also threw a 61-yard touchdown pass. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Rigby hasn't announced any other visits.

I will be visiting Wisconsin 3-4! — Shamar (Mar) Rigby (@Shamarrigby1) January 2, 2026

TE Ryan Schwendeman, Southern Illinois

After grabbing SIU QB Hunter Simmons for the 2025 season, Wisconsin is looking at another Saluki in Schwendeman.

At 6-foot-5, 245-pounds, Schwendeman has a Big Ten frame. He caught 15 passes for 191 yards and two scores during the 2025 campaign. He caught seven passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns before suffering a season-ending knee injury just four games into the 2024 season.

2025 Season



Proud of my tape and the season we had, I know my best football is still ahead of me @nilsonsports @AlecEaston pic.twitter.com/PYmjxaJHB5 — Ryan Schwendeman (@RyanSchwendeman) December 4, 2025

TE Jacob Harris, Bowling Green

At 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, Harris was used primarily as a redzone threat in 2025. He caught just 19 passes, but scored five times while totaling 182 receiving yards. His five touchdowns were the most by a tight end in the MAC.

He redshirted in 2023 and caught just two passes in 2024. Harris has spent all three seasons with Bowling Green.

He's also slated to visit South Carolina.

Bowling Green TE Jacob Harris has set a pair of visits, a source tells @247Sports:



Wisconsin

South Carolinahttps://t.co/6NzRfXxQg0 https://t.co/61HdDM2H4G pic.twitter.com/XFRiTibY6X — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 2, 2026

More Wisconsin Badgers News: