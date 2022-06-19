Skip to main content

Wisconsin Badgers weekly recruiting rundown (June 19)

An overview of the news from this week in Wisconsin football and men's basketball recruiting.

This past week was once again eventful for the Wisconsin Badgers in terms of football and basketball recruiting. 

The football team secured multiple commits, hosted some top-level prospects, and also extended several new offers. On the hoops side,  the basketball team sent out a new offer as well. 

In an attempt to provide an overview of everything that happened during the past seven days, here is the weekly recruiting rundown. 

Basketball: UW offers 2024 center Raleigh Burgess

The Wisconsin Badgers made their eighth offer in the 2024 recruiting class on Thursday. 

6-foot-10 sophomore Raleigh Burgess out of Cincinnati, Ohio, earned the offer while taking an unofficial visit to Madison. 

A very skilled big man, Burgess might not be done growing, and he seems like an ideal fit for the Badgers given his ability to play inside-out. Burgess is a capable three-point shooter, but also has a low-post game, and can handle the basketball too. 

The offer from Wisconsin is just the latest in a long line of scholarship opportunities for Burgess, but I think this is a great offer for the Badgers at this time. 

You can read our entire write-up on the new hoops offer here

Football: Wisconsin lands three 2023 commitments

After hosting another batch of official visitors last weekend, Paul Chryst and the coaching staff added a trio of commits in the 2023 cycle. 

The first commitment of the week came from 3-star edge rusher Jordan Mayer, out of Pennsylvania, who made his announcement late Sunday

The next day, three-star athlete Collin Dixon, of Ohio, followed suit and opted to commit to Wisconsin instead of taking additional official visits. He sat down for an interview to discuss his recent official visit and decision this week

Lastly, three-star cornerback A.J. Tisdell took to Twitter to announce his pledge to the Badgers on Thursday. The Texas defensive back chose Wisconsin over other offers from Baylor, Cal, Texas Tech, and others. 

With the three new additions, Wisconsin is now up to nine total commits in the 2023 cycle, though it would not be surprising to see that number grow as early as later today or early this week. 

Football: the Badgers host plenty of visitors

Wisconsin has rolled out the red carpet the past few weeks for official and unofficial visits in the month of June. 

This week the staff welcomed several top prospects in the 2023, 2024, and 2025 classes to campus for a big recruiting weekend.

2023 official visitors

All three official visitors this weekend have the Badgers near the top of their list, making the next day or two interesting to watch. I would not be shocked to see all three wind up choosing to shut things down and pick Wisconsin at some point. 

2024 unofficial visitors

  • RB Corey Smith - Catholic Memorial High School (Wis.)

The top sophomore running back target for the Badgers made the drive from Waukesha to come to visit Madison over the weekend. Already a four-star prospect, Smith is the No. 2 player in the state for his class and would be a significant get on the recruiting trail. Beyond Wisconsin, his offer list includes a host of other Big Ten schools, Boston College, Iowa State, Kansas, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt. 

  • OLB Sam Pilof - Middleton High School (Wis.)

Another one of the top in-state prospects in the 2024 cycle, Pilof earned an offer from the Badgers on Sunday during his visit. The three-star linebacker also holds offers from Iowa State and Rutgers, though Wisconsin will probably be hard to beat. 

  • ATH Titus Cram - Bondurant-Farrar High School (Iowa)

Three-star athlete Titus Cram also made an appearance on campus this weekend for an unofficial visit. The Iowa product added an offer from Wisconsin last month, and he is primarily a running back recruit for most schools that have offered. 

2025 unofficial visitors

  • DL Brendon Rice - North Farmington High School (Mich.)
  • ATH Andre Lovett - Eisenhower High School (Ill.)

Football: a slew of new offers go out

Wisconsin continues to extend new offers in the 2023, 2024, and 2025 classes. 

2023 walk-on offers

  • Evan Van Dyn Hoven
  • Zack Mlsna
  • Mack O'Halloran
  • Keane Bessert

2024 scholarship offers

Wisconsin Badgers
