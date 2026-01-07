After losing three starters and several reserve offensive linemen to graduation and the transfer portal this offseason, the Wisconsin Badgers have taken major strides toward rebuilding the room.

New offensive line coach Eric Mateos has retained all of Wisconsin's young talent, and he picked up his fourth commitment of the transfer portal Wednesday afternoon.

Former Ole Miss offensive lineman Paris "PJ" Wilkins committed to the Badgers with two years of eligibility remaining.

Badgers earn commitment from massive SEC offensive lineman

Standing at 6-foot-5, 340-pounds, Wilkins would have been the second heaviest offensive lineman on Wisconsin's 2025 team.

The rising junior played 186 offensive snaps in 2025, starting at left guard the first two games of the season for Ole Miss before being bumped to a reserve role.

He had spent his first two years at Charlotte, redshirting in 2023 and playing 142 snaps in 2024. He made two starts at left guard in 2024.

Film from last game pic.twitter.com/rnyD2Gkqr0 — Paris Wilkins (@PjWilkins4) December 1, 2024

He's the fourth offensive line commit for Mateos in the portal, joining Lucas Simmons (Florida State), Blake Cherry (Arkansas) and Austin Kawlecki (Oklahoma State).

With three spots on the offensive line opening up after the departures of Joe Brunner, Jake Renfro and Riley Mahlman, Wilkins will have a strong shot at landing a starting job.

It's currently unclear who'll man either guard position in 2026. Rising sophomore Colin Cubberly made seven starts last season, though that was more due to injuries to other linemen, and Emerson Mandell can play either guard or tackle.

Kawlecki is tentatively slotted in at center, and Kevin Heywood should fill the left tackle slot, assuming he fully recovers from the torn ACL he sustained last spring.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: