WATCH: Helicopter installs new lights for Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium

The University of Wisconsin's beloved landmark received some upgrades Friday months before the 2025 season. Check out the sights and sounds.

A helicopter helps set up new lights and take down old lights at Camp Randall Stadium on Friday.
MADISON, Wis. – The engine of a helicopter quickly revved up on the practice field just north of Camp Randall Stadium as the University of Wisconsin's beloved landmark received some upgrades with the 2025 season over three months away.

Crews worked Friday installing new lights to the east and west sides of Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin Badgers on SI was there during the late morning to watch workers carefully complete the process of having the helicopter lift up each new light, fly it over to the east side of the stadium, detach the old lights, and fly them back to the practice field just west of Lot 17.

Check back more for later as we await information from Wisconsin about the new lights and their capabilities.

JAKE KOCOROWSKI

Jake Kocorowski has covered the Wisconsin football program since the 2013 season for a few outlets, most recently at the Wisconsin State Journal/BadgerExtra. He wrote, directed and edited BadgerExtra’s “Rags to Roses” series about the 1993 Wisconsin football team that won second place in the 2023 APSE Division C Project category.

