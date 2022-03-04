Skip to main content
Australian Cricket Legend Shane Warne Dies at Age 52

One of cricket’s all-time greats, Shane Warne, died at the age of 52 this week.

MPC Entertainment, who represented Warne, confirmed that the Australian cricketer died on Friday in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his Villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” MPC Entertainment said. “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Warne’s cricket career spanned from 1992–2013. The bowler finished his career with 708 Test wickets, which is more than any other Australian cricketer. Warne was inducted into the Cricket Hall of Fame in 2012.

He helped Australia to three World Cup titles (1999, 2003, 2007). On top of that, Australia won seven Ashes series with Warne (1993, 1994-95, 1997, 1998-99, 2001, 2002-03, 2006-07), which is a biennial series held between England and Australia.

Various current and former cricketers tweeted about Warne’s impact on cricket following the news of his death.

