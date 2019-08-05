22-Year-old Belgian Cyclist Dies After Tour of Poland Crash

Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Lambrecht was one of Belgium's most promising young cyclists.

By Chris Chavez
August 05, 2019

22-year-old cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht from Belgium has died following a crash during the Tour de Pologne.

Lambrecht's team Lotto Soudal announced the news on Twitter, "The biggest tragedy possible that could happen to the family, friends and teammates of Bjorg has happened… Rest in peace Bjorg..."

Lambrecht crashed during the third stage of the three-week-long race. He was transported by helicopter to the hospital before he died on Monday.

This was Lambrecht's second season with the WorldTour and was considered one of Belgium's most promising young cyclists.

