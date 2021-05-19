Cycling Champion Gwen Inglis Killed by Driver While Training

Sports Illustrated home
Cycling Champion Gwen Inglis Struck and Killed While Training

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Gwen Inglis, one of Colorado’s foremost cyclists and a national racing champion, was struck and killed on a training ride by a driver suspected of being intoxicated.

Inglis was hit Sunday morning near Denver while riding by a car that drifted into the bike lane, the Denver Post reported. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

BRECKENRIDGE, CO - AUGUST 21: Pro racer Gwen Inglis, was first to head down the start ramp for the inaugural Women's USA Pro Challenge time trial race August 21, 2015.

The Lakewood Police Department said officers arrested the driver on suspicion of vehicular homicide involving driving under the influence of drugs. The 29-year-old driver was booked into jail on multiple drug-related charges.

Inglis was the road race national champion for women in the 45-49 age group. Her husband, Mike Inglis, is also a renowned cyclist.

“Colorado cycling lost one of their best yesterday,” said the Bicycle Racing Association of Colorado in a statement. “Even more impressive was her character off the bike. Knowing Gwen, you would immediately be aware of her strongest qualities. She consistently brought joy into all her relationships, and she openly accepted everyone.”

