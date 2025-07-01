Tour de France Jerseys Explained: Yellow, Green, Polka Dot and White
Each summer, one of the most grueling tests of endurance ever conjured by man takes place throughout the countryside, mountains and beautiful cities of France.
A three-week spectacle of speed and suffering, the Tour de France is the pinnacle of road cycling and a global phenomenon.
When tuning in to check out the race, one can't help but notice the different jerseys sported by some cyclists. What does each design mean? We're here to break it down.
The Origins of the Tour de France
The Tour de France was created by Henri Desgrange in 1903. Desgrange was a former cyclist and the editor of L'Auto, a sports magazine. At the time, the publication was competing with Le Vélo, another sports publication in France.
Desgrange's goal was to boost circulation of his magazine with a cycling event.
It worked.
Despite the first Tour de France being relatively small (six stages that covered 1,509 miles) it was still grueling. Just 21 of the 60 riders completed the race and Maurice Garin emerged as the first winner.
It didn't take long for the Tour to grow. By 1910, the Pyrenees and Alps were added to the course. It was suspended for both World War I and II, but returned more popular than ever both times.
The 1970s saw the addition of two colored jerseys (which we'll get to in a bit), corporate sponsorships and an increased international interest.
Major doping scandals rocked the sport in the 1990s, but the event survived as is as popular today as it ever has been, if not moreso.
Yellow Jersey (Maillot Jaune)
Introduced in 1919 and awarded to the overall race leader (the cyclist with the fastest total time), the yellow jersey is the most prestigious in all of cycling.
When it made its debut after World War I, it was intended to help spectators identify the race leader. The yellow color matched the pages of L'Auto.
Eugène Christophe was the first to wear it in 1919, though he famously lost the lead after breaking a fork on his bike and having to repair it himself. Since then, the jersey has been worn by some of the sport’s greatest legends.
The yellow jersey represents consistency and resilience. To wear it, even for one day, is considered a great honor.
Green Jersey (Points Leader)
Introduced in 1953 for the Tour de France's 50th anniversary, the green jersey is awarded to the best sprinter. Points are awarded at sprints and stage finishes, favoring flat and rolling areas of the course.
While the yellow jersey is for the all-rounder, the green jersey celebrates the pure power and timing of the sprinters.
Polka Dot Jersey (King of the Mountains)
The polka dot jersey is awarded to the best climber (or the 'King of the Mountains'). Introduced in 1975, the jersey is awarded to the rider who accumulates the most points on categorized climbs (ranging from Category 4 to Hors Catégorie).
Richard Virenque holds the record, capturing the polka dot jersey seven times.
White Jersey (Best Young Rider)
The white jersey is often called the 'best young rider' jersey. It is given to the highest-placed cyclist under 26-years-old.
It aims to celebrate the future stars of cycling.
When Does the 2005 Tour de France Start?
The Tour de France will begin on Saturday, July 5 and end on Sunday, July 27. In the U.S., the Tour de France will air on NBC and Peacock.