Drake London Throws Punch in Fight With Giants Defense After Falcons Interception
The Atlanta Falcons entered a new era on Sunday, replacing the highly-paid Kirk Cousins with rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. as they try to keep pace in the NFC South. It took a while to get the wheels spinning, as Atlanta went scoreless in the first quarter, but put up 17 in the second quarter thanks to a pick-six by Jessie Bates III and a touchdown run by Bijan Robinson .
The Falcons had a chance to put up even more points before halftime but Penix Jr. sabotaged that opportunity by throwing an interception near the Giants' goal line. Falcons wideout Drake London made the tackle on the return— and it sparked a fight that led to a punch being thrown.
London did not take kindly to Giants defenders pulling him off the cornerback who made the interception, Cor'Dale Flott. As New York players swarmed him London began pushing and shoving and eventually got into a fight with pretty much the entire defense, highlighted by him throwing a punch at defensive lineman Elijah Garcia.
Quite a scene. And one London escaped serious consequences for—the Falcons receiver was flagged for unnecessary roughness, but was not ejected, and the Giants were unable to do anything with the extra 15 yards gained on the return before halftime.