Kirk Cousins Shares Reaction to Falcons Benching Him for Michael Penix Jr.
The future is now in Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris announced Tuesday night that the team decided to bench veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins and start rookie Michael Penix Jr. in his place Sunday against the New York Giants.
Cousins, who will be suiting up as a backup quarterback Sunday for the first time since 2014, addressed the news in a press conference Wednesday at the Falcons' facility. He said he called Penix on Tuesday night and told the rookie he has his full support.
"I like to shoot elephants in the room, so I just wanted to shoot one," Cousins said of his decision to call Penix. "... He was great; he's ready to get to work and play well."
Atlanta started the season 6–3, with Cousins throwing for 17 touchdowns and logging a 101.9 passer rating in that span, consistent with his level of play in 2023 with the Minnesota Vikings before tearing his Achilles last October. But Cousins has looked like a shell of himself since, throwing nine interceptions and registering a 63.8 passer rating over the last five games—with four of those resulting in losses.
"I didn’t forget how to play quarterback," Cousins said. "Certainly the turnovers were not what you want, but I didn’t forget how to play.
"... It’s pro football. There’s a standard that I have for myself, that the team has for me. Unfortunately, I wasn’t playing up to that standard consistently enough. It is what it is. You roll with it."
Penix now will have a full week of practice as the Falcons' starting quarterback ahead of their matchup against the two-win Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As for Cousins? He'll be holding a clipboard Sunday, and if Penix stays healthy and shines as the starter, Cousins might be looking for a new home this spring.