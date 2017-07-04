For the 10th time on the Fourth of July, Joey Chestnut successfully ate more hot dogs than several other men seeking to knock him off his mustard-and-ketchup stained throne.

Arguably the greatest competitive eater the world has ever known, Chestnut was once again untouchable at the 2017 Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island, racking up a world-record 72 hot dogs to capture the title for a 10th time. Over 10 grueling minutes, the 33-year-old Californian and holder of countless eating records demolished the competition, finishing 10 hot dogs ahead of second-place Carmen Cincotti and destroying third-place Matt Stonie, the 2015 champion, who downed 48 dogs.

"I know I could do better," Chestnut said after the contest, a horrifying thought for anyone to consider.

On the women's side, defending champion Miki Sudo took home her fourth straight title by eating 41 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Sudo blew the competition away, with runner-up Michelle Lesco managing a paltry 32 1/2 hot dogs—just ahead of third-place finisher and three-time champion Sonya "Black Widow" Thomas, who ate 30.

Sudo beat her previous personal record of 38 with the 41 dogs, though she was originally credited with only 36. Sudo also came close to beating Thomas' all-time record of 45, but had to settle for yet another title.