Corona Light now the official beer of the Texas Longhorns

The University of Texas has inked a deal with Corona Light to make it the official beer of all things Longhorns, the university announced.

The partnership will use the slogan "Horns Up, Limes In" and before home football games, fans will be able to experience a Corona Beach House near the stadium.

“There really isn’t anything more emblematic of the state of Texas than the storied history of the four-time football national champion Texas Longhorns,” Corona Extra VP of Marketing John Alvarado said in a press release. “Corona is honored to be a part of the legendary Longhorns lore, and we’re excited to raise our Coronas and Hook ’em Horns this season as part of a statewide platform.”

I'm not a beer savant but beers like Lone Star, Shiner Bock or another local brew would be a much better fit for Texas. The internet also poked a little fun at the partnership.

Texas Football brought to you by Corona. Find your Beach. pic.twitter.com/qgDQOyl8hj — John (@jgrimesbaylor) July 5, 2017

Texas signs marketing deal with Corona. South Carolina scrambling to sign a deal with Angry Orchard. pic.twitter.com/Ua34lmk9nl — Thomas Goldkamp (@ThomasGoldkamp) July 5, 2017

The deal will certainly make money for the university but there's better beers that you should think of when you think of Texas football.