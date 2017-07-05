eats

Corona Light now the official beer of the Texas Longhorns

Chris Chavez
28 minutes ago

The University of Texas has inked a deal with Corona Light to make it the official beer of all things Longhorns, the university announced.

The partnership will use the slogan "Horns Up, Limes In" and before home football games, fans will be able to experience a Corona Beach House near the stadium.

“There really isn’t anything more emblematic of the state of Texas than the storied history of the four-time football national champion Texas Longhorns,” Corona Extra VP of Marketing John Alvarado said in a press release. “Corona is honored to be a part of the legendary Longhorns lore, and we’re excited to raise our Coronas and Hook ’em Horns this season as part of a statewide platform.”

I'm not a beer savant but beers like Lone Star, Shiner Bock or another local brew would be a much better fit for Texas. The internet also poked a little fun at the partnership.

The deal will certainly make money for the university but there's better beers that you should think of when you think of Texas football.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters