Let's say your all-time favorite sad song is "Pictures of You" by the Cure. OK, good. Now, imagine drinking a liquid version of "Pictures of You." What would that taste like? Bitter apple juice? An old cheese sandwich, maybe? Well, you might be able to find out for sure with this new Japanese juicer that makes juice based on music. Stay with me here; this is a weird one.

Nomura—a Japanese company that produces displays, leases real estate, and oversees restaurants, among other things—just came out with a juicer that creates drinks based on the moods of songs. Squeeze Music considers the perceived emotions in a song you upload, such as like happy, exciting, romantic, sentimental, and sad, and correlates them with the five basic tastes: sweet, sour, astringent, salty, and bitter, to make a juice blend.

The juicer has five vials, and each is filled with different flavors of juice. A monitor on top of the juicer analyzes the tracks and, supposedly, each song creates a unique juice. Happy songs taste sweeter, while sadder songs taste bitter.

Who knows whether this juicer will catch on or completely bomb like the $400 Juicero, which uses packs of cold-pressed juice that are easier to squeeze by hand than by using the machine itself.

Akinori Goto, a developer who worked on the Squeeze Music, explained how the juicer could change people’s experiences at concerts. “At a music festival, for example, you can enjoy the experience to have a drink blended according to a song while listening to it at the gig,” he said.

Aoi Toda, a video host who tried Squeeze Music, said that his juice was inspired by one of his favorite songs. “This mixed juice made me want to listen to it from different perspectives,” he said. “I really enjoyed the unique blend of the song and juice.”

The next step? Well it obviously it's putting alcohol into the gadget to make happy- or sad-tasting cocktails. Pass the gin and cue the Cure.

This article originally appeared on extracrispy.com