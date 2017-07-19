eats

Joey Chestnut rules that a hot dog is not a sandwich

1:57 | College Football
#DearAndy: Is a hot dog a sandwich, taco or neither?
Chris Chavez
7 minutes ago

Joey Chestnut, the 10-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating contest champion, took to Twitter on National Hot Dog day to share his two cents on whether a hot dog is a sandwich on National Hot Dog Day.

Chestnut recently set a record by consuming 72 hot dogs in the 10-minute contest on July 4 in Coney Island.

"It's #NationalHotDogDay as President, I want it to be known the Hot Dog stands free and independent from the tyranny of the sandwich," Chestnut tweeted. 

It's a debate that will go on until the end of time. Athletes and celebrities are constantly asked whether they side with one or the other.

Here are my personal thoughts:

In college, my roommate Joe convinced me that a hot dog is a sandwich one of the best explanations and it pulls a little bit from Plato's Theory of Forms on how ideas make up reality. He is of the belief that everything is a sandwich because everything has sandwich-like properties. Some have more sandwich-like properties than others. You can make the case that a Reuben has more sandwich-like properties than a simple peanut butter and jelly sandwich. That PB&J sandwich has more sandwich-like properties than a bowl of fettuccine alfredo. Hot dogs and tacos have sandwich-like properties and so it's not incorrect to throw them into the sandwich camp.

