There's No Wrong Way to Get to the College Football Playoff

It wouldn't be a tailgate without some games. From the classics (beer pong and cornhole) to the newer standards (Spikeball), to a giant Jenga set, we've got you covered with the best ways to entertain yourself during your tailgate. (Bonus: Most of these can be done with beer cup or burger in hand!)

BEER CAN CORNHOLE

Is there anything that screams "I'm at a tailgate!" more than throwing beanbags into a giant beer can board? This comes with two cornhole boards, eight bean bags and the boards feature folding legs for transport.

CORNHOLE BOARDS

For fans more interested in investing in cornhole boards that express their undying support for their chosen team, these, complete with folding legs, are the ones for you.

MASHBALL

Looking to move past cornhole? Try mashball, a game that looks a lot like beer pong but with plugs that fill the spaces rather than cups. It also floats, so if you're heading to a pool after a tailgate, it'll work there as well.

SPIKEBALL

Spikeball, which combines a small, circular net with basic volleyball rules, is a good pick for those looking for a bit of competition amid all their drinking and eating. This kit comes with the net (which has collapsible legs), balls, and a rule book so that newbies can jump right in.

GOSPORTS GIANT TOPPLING TOWER

Normal-sized Jenga is fun enough, so why not up the ante with a life-sized set? This version from GoSports starts at 2.5 feet and can get over 5 feet tall as the game continues.

KANJAM

Good at throwing—or deflecting—frisbees into small targets? Then KanJam is the perfect tailgate game for you.

GOPONG 8-FOOT PORTABLE BEER PONG

Does it even count as a tailgate if there's no beer pong? This foldable dry-erase table comes with markers so that you can keep score on it, or draw whatever decorations you want throughout the day.

LADDER TOSS

The goal of ladder toss is pretty straightforward: Toss your bolo (the rope with two golf balls connected to it) at the ladder, with different points rewarded depending on where your bolo lands on the ladder. This version comes with six bolos and two ladders (note: the ladders do require some assembly).

BASHMINTON

Essentially badminton without the net, this Bashminton set comes with two lightweight paddles and a birdie.

WILSON “THE DUKE” OFFICIAL NFL GAME FOOTBALL

No tailgate is complete without a catch in the parking lot. Make it official with "The Duke," the official ball of the NFL—just be sure to find an open space for your game so it doesn't end up landing in someone's bucket of beers.