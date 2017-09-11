eats

This Hero Bride Opted For a Bouquet of Donuts Instead of Flowers

Rachel Lewis
44 minutes ago

A bride has decided to ditch the typical floral bouquet for her wedding day and carry something a little more edible down the aisle.

Paige Kirk, 23, of Sydney, Austaralia surprised her bridesmaids with a bouquet of decorated doughnuts and pastries to marry Steve.

“We wanted the wedding to be a bit different and really reflect who we are as a couple,” she explained to the BBC, adding that the guests “loved them” and that the venue couldn’t believe it.

Paige added that despite the temptation the doughnuts went uneaten throughout the ceremony. “We had plenty of goodies beforehand so we were too full too eat them,” she said.

This story originally appeared on Time.com

