eats

The Little Girl Who Stole Prince Harry's Popcorn at the Invictus Games is the Real MVP

3:31 | NFL
Tom Brady's Avocado Ice Cream: Our Taste Testers Gave It A Try
Ashley Hoffman
an hour ago

Prince Harry has fallen victim to snack theft at the hands of a crafty little girl.

A clip from the U. K. vs. Denmark volleyball game at the Invictus Games in Toronto on Wednesday night shows the royal deep in conversation, leaving himself wide open. The video also captured two-year-old Emily Henson helping herself to several handfuls of Prince Harry’s buttery popcorn. Henson is the daughter of the prince’s paralympian friend David Henson, who competed at the first Invictus Games. The family was attending the game with the prince, according to The Telegraph.

Sitting in her mother’s lap, the young girl made away with several handfuls before the prince noticed she was more interested in his snack than the match. From then on out, the hammy royal gave her his full attention, feeding her popcorn, and making a whole range of silly faces to her delight.

eats
These Are The Restaurants Banning NFL Games Because of Anthem Protests

England defeated Denmark at volleyball, but this interaction officially wins.

Watch below.

The Prince created the international sporting event for wounded and sick military personnel following his two tours in Afghanistan.

This story originally appeared on Time.com 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters