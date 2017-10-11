You Can Now Buy Taco Bell Merchandise at Forever 21

Tacos 4 Ever shirts and hot sauce hoodies: Taco Bell clothing is here/

October 11, 2017

by Mahita Gajanan

If you ever aspired to wear a Taco Bell-themed bodysuit, Forever 21 is making your dreams come true this week.

In a collaboration between the fast food and the fast fashion brands, the Forever 21 x Taco Bell collection launches Oct. 11, featuring themed tops, bodysuits and cropped hoodies for women, sweatshirts, hoodies and anorak jackets for men and graphic t-shirts, pullovers and hoodies for girls. The collection is “inspired by iconic graphics that each brand is known for and set against a mix of playfully vibrant prints,” according to a press release from Taco Bell.

Taco Bell Print Hoodie, $24.95

Taco Bell Anorak Jacket, $29.95

Too Much Sauce Graphic Tee, $12.90

Tacos 4 Ever Graphic Tee, $12.90

The collection will be for sale online at Forever21.com and in select stores starting Wednesday.

There will be a runway event displaying the clothes on Oct. 10 and fans can share their enthusiasm with the hashtag #F21xTacoBell.

Check out the collection for some new taco- and hot sauce-themed clothes here.

 

