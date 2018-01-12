Where to Eat and Drink Near Lincoln Financial Field

Headed to Philadelphia for an Eagles game? Whether you're looking for a spot to eat pregame, postgame, or during the game, we've got you covered. Our friends at Yelp passed along some suggestions, which we've listed out below. They filtered their results by locations within ~3 miles of the stadium.

Philadium Restaurant & Tavern

1631 Packer Ave Philadelphia, PA 19145

Yelp Stars: 4.5 | Reviews: 35 | Miles from Lincoln Financial Field​: 0.9

Sample Yelp Review: "Great little hole in the wall kind of bar/restaurant. Good food, good drinks, and great service (but be warned if there's an Eagles game on you're not getting served until a commercial break or halftime!) Would highly recommend to anyone who likes ma and pa kind of places over chains or tourist stops."​ (—Ally K.)

South Philly Barbacoa

Edit 1149 S 9th St Philadelphia, PA 19148

Yelp Stars: 5 | Reviews: 109 | Miles from Lincoln Financial Field​: 1.9

Sample Yelp Review: "The lamb tacos are so tender and succulent that I regret getting just one. Gotta go all in! I stopped in for lunch on Saturday, and despite the line, my friend and I received our food within fifteen minutes and scored a small table to dine-in. The lamb tacos don't need any accoutrements, just a smattering of cilantro and squeeze of lime - the meat flavor was so outstanding to begin with. The pork taco was okay - a bit dry, and could have used some toppings but they ran out of guacamole & other sides and never re-filled the bowls." (—Emily C.)

Moonshine Philly

1825 E Moyamensing Ave Philadelphia, PA 19148

Yelp Stars: 4 | Reviews: 154 | Miles from Lincoln Financial Field​: 1.9

Sample Yelp Review: "I have been here twice. It is good bar-ish food. They have a good selection of drinks and a solid menu. The prices are reasonable and the service is fine. I sat outside once and it was nice as the tables were not on a busy street. Even with the outside seating, the service was prompt. there is only one bathroom, which for one of my visits was not enough since there was as street fair. I would go back if in the area." (—Katie O.)