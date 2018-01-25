Spiked Arnold Palmer

Make the Arnold Palmer even more fun for the adults at your Super Bowl party with a generous amount of your favoite bourbon.
Recipe from Southern Living
Everyone loves an Arnold Palmer, the classic half-and-half combo of lemonade and sweet tea. Make it even more fun for the adults with a generous amount of your favorite bourbon. This recipe is great for parties because you can make it a day in advance. Follow the recipe as directed, omitting the ice and garnish. Store in the refrigerator in a pitcher. When you are ready to serve, stir in ice cubes and lemon slices.
|Total time
|Yield
|45 mins: 10 mins prep; 5 mins steep time; 30 mins chill time
|10 cups
Ingredients
- 4 cups boiling water
- 5 regular-size tea bags
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 4 cups cold water
- 1 cup bourbon
- 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
- Garnish: lemon slices
Directions
1. Pour boiling water over tea bags, sugar, and lemon zest in a large bowl. Stir until sugar is dissolved; cover and steep 5 minutes.
2. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a large pitcher, discarding tea bags and zest. Stir in 4 cups cold water and next 2 ingredients. Cover and chill 30 minutes to 12 hours. Serve over ice. Garnish, if desired.
3. To make this tea a day ahead, follow recipe as directed, omitting ice and garnish. Store in the refrigerator in a pitcher. When you are ready to serve, stir in ice cubes and lemon slices.