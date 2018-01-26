NHL All-Star Weekend will be filled with hockey action ... and the fans in attendance at Amalie Arena in Tampa will be filled with some food items created special for the event.

Players on the host Tampa Bay Lightning have their own favorite dining spots around town for fans to try out, but when it comes to the All-Star events, Delaware North and the Lightning chefs came up with some custom eats that have a distinctive Florida flavor.

Here’s a look at some of things to try this weekend, including some desserts made with an All-Star twist:

Gator Gumbo in a Bread Bowl

A rich, flavorful stew with chicken, Andouille sausage, shrimp, Florida alligator and rice served in a sourdough bread bowl

Gator Bowl

Florida alligator with roasted corn, cumin black beans, fresh pico de gallo, roasted red peppers, seasoned citrus rice, and avocado garnished with colorful tortilla strips.

Meatball Cones

BBQ, Buffalo, or marinara meatballs in an edible bread cone.

Gator Bites and Fries

Crispy marinated gator bites with seasoned fries

Strawberries dipped in chocolate

Fresh Florida strawberry dipped in white coating chocolate with an edible All-Star logo.

Mini Strawberry Shortcake

Macerated strawberries between layers of pound cake topped with whipped cream and a fresh Florida strawberry.