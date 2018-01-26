Hockey fans at Amalie Arena for the NHL's All-Star Weekend will get their share of fun hockey action and Florida-inspired foods.
NHL All-Star Weekend will be filled with hockey action ... and the fans in attendance at Amalie Arena in Tampa will be filled with some food items created special for the event.
Players on the host Tampa Bay Lightning have their own favorite dining spots around town for fans to try out, but when it comes to the All-Star events, Delaware North and the Lightning chefs came up with some custom eats that have a distinctive Florida flavor.
Here’s a look at some of things to try this weekend, including some desserts made with an All-Star twist:
Gator Gumbo in a Bread Bowl
A rich, flavorful stew with chicken, Andouille sausage, shrimp, Florida alligator and rice served in a sourdough bread bowl
Gator Bowl
Florida alligator with roasted corn, cumin black beans, fresh pico de gallo, roasted red peppers, seasoned citrus rice, and avocado garnished with colorful tortilla strips.
Meatball Cones
BBQ, Buffalo, or marinara meatballs in an edible bread cone.
Gator Bites and Fries
Crispy marinated gator bites with seasoned fries
Strawberries dipped in chocolate
Fresh Florida strawberry dipped in white coating chocolate with an edible All-Star logo.
Mini Strawberry Shortcake
Macerated strawberries between layers of pound cake topped with whipped cream and a fresh Florida strawberry.