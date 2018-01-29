Bacon Cinnamon Rolls

Galdones Photography / Cochon555
January 29, 2018

Recipe from Cochon555 Culinary Competition + Cookbook

Yield
10-12 servings

 

Ingredients

Cinnamon Bacon Filling
  • 3 ounces slab bacon, sliced into ¼ inch pieces
  • 2 slices bacon
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons corn syrup
  • ½ teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 tablespoon chopped pecans
Dough
  • 1 Package of Rhodes Sweet Dough
  • 1 egg, whisked
  • 2 tablespoons bacon drippings (saved from rendered bacon)

Directions

Filling

1. In a medium sized frying pan over medium heat, cook the 3 ounces of slab bacon until crispy. Let cool and finely chop.

2. Place 2 slices of bacon on a cooling rack over a sheet pan and bake in the oven at 350 degrees until crispy. Reserve the bacon grease.

3. Place the crispy bacon pieces, butter, sugars, corn syrup, cinnamon and pecans into the bowl of a mixer with a paddle attachment and mix it until it is soft and spreadable. Set aside.

Assembly

1. Take the dough out of the refrigerator and roll it into a 7 ½” by 8” rectangle. The dough should be about ¼” thick.

2. Place approximately ¾ cup of the filling in the middle of the dough and spread it to the sides, bottom and all the way to the top of the dough, leaving ½ inch of empty space.

3. Roll the dough into a log (jelly roll shape) starting at the bottom and going tightly all the way up. Egg wash the ½ inch empty space and seal it with your fingers pinching it.

4. Cut the log into ¼ inch slices, placing each slice on parchment lined paper on a ½ sheet tray. Cover with plastic wrap and let the buns proof for 1 hour until they double in size.

5. Remove the plastic wrap and brush the top of the buns with the egg wash and 2 tablespoons of bacon drippings.

