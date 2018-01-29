Buffalo Duck Wings

Directions

1. Melt the duck fat in a large saucepan. Rinse the duck wings and place them in a large pot. Pour the duck fat over the duck wings so that they are completely submerged. Cook uncovered over medium low heat for about 1 1/2 hours, keeping the fat at a lazy bubble, just below a simmer. When the meat is tender and just beginning to fall off the bone, pull the wings from the duck fat and let cool.

2. While the wings are cooking, prepare the sauce: In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, whisk granulated garlic into hot sauce and bring to a simmer. Whisk in the butter a few cubes at a time until incorporated. Remove from heat.

3. In a deep fryer or a very large saucepan, heat the canola oil to 350°. Fry the wings in batches until golden and crisp, about 5 minutes per batch; drain. Shake off any excess oil and place on paper towels to drain.

4. Add the wings to the sauce and toss well. Transfer the wings to a platter and top with crumbled blue cheese and celery ribbons. Serve hot.