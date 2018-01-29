Buffalo Duck Wings

January 29, 2018

Recipe from PJ Calapa, The Spaniard, New York City

Yield
8-10 serving

 

Ingredients

  • 5 lbs. duck wing drumettes, cleaned and trimmed
  • 10 cups duck fat, or more as needed
  • Canola oil (or other high flashpoint oil), for frying
  • 4 cups Valentina hot sauce
  • 2 tablespoons granulated garlic
  • 8 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes
  • 3 celery stalks, thinly sliced into long ribbons on a mandoline, for serving
  • 1 cup crumbled blue cheese, crumbled (about ¼ pound)
  • Ranch or blue cheese dressing, for serving

Directions

1. Melt the duck fat in a large saucepan. Rinse the duck wings and place them in a large pot. Pour the duck fat over the duck wings so that they are completely submerged. Cook uncovered over medium low heat for about 1 1/2 hours, keeping the fat at a lazy bubble, just below a simmer. When the meat is tender and just beginning to fall off the bone, pull the wings from the duck fat and let cool.

2. While the wings are cooking, prepare the sauce: In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, whisk granulated garlic into hot sauce and bring to a simmer. Whisk in the butter a few cubes at a time until incorporated. Remove from heat.

3. In a deep fryer or a very large saucepan, heat the canola oil to 350°. Fry the wings in batches until golden and crisp, about 5 minutes per batch; drain. Shake off any excess oil and place on paper towels to drain.

4. Add the wings to the sauce and toss well. Transfer the wings to a platter and top with crumbled blue cheese and celery ribbons. Serve hot.

    You May Like

    More eats

    Subscribe & Save

    Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
    Subscribe Now

    Sign Up for our Newsletter

    Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
    Sign up Now

    Forgot Password

    close

    Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

     

    Enter valid email address

    Manage Profile

    close

    Edit Favorite Teams

    close

    Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

    Teams In Your Area

    Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

      My Teams

        Combined-Shape Close
          • No team results found.

        Edit Favorite Reporters

        close

        Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

        My Favorite Reporters

        Add Reporters