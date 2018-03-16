There are some incredible streaks in sports: Joe DiMaggio's 56-game hitting streak, the Boston Celtics' eight-straight NBA titles in the late 50s and early 60s, Edwin Moses' 122-straight hurdle victories but maybe you can now add Bruce Wayne to that list.

We're not talking about the comic book character but an Ohio man by the same name ate Chipotle for the past 500 days. The previous record was previously 426 consecutive days so the company pledged $4,260 to a cancer treatment charity to honor the approximate $10 per day that Wayne spent.

On Wednesday, he wore the Batman superhero costume and ended his streak at 500 days by ordering mini quesadillas.

Wayne chronicled the entire journey on his Instagram page. His order varied from day to day.