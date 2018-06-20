Rockets Fans Troll Ayesha Curry's New Restauraunt with Bad Yelp Reviews

Houston takes basketball and barbecue seriously, but Rockets fans were quick to judge Ayesha Curry's new restaurant. 

By Will McCollister
June 20, 2018

The budding rivalry between the Rockets and Warriors has spilled onto the pages of Yelp.

Rockets fans are waging a trolling campaign against Ayesha Curry, the Food Network TV personality and wife of Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry. Curry is set to open a Houston location for her barbeque restaurant chain, International Smoke, and Rockets fans have been barraging the Yelp page with one-star reviews—even though the restaurant has yet to open. 

Many of the negative reviews poke fun at the Warriors. “I don’t know why the servers are walking around with their filthy mouthpieces hanging from their mouth," one fan wrote, referencing Stephen Curry's on-court antics. "Almost as weird as the hostess shimmying us to our table.”

Another Rockets fan chimed in: "Can't believe I logged on here and took time out of my day just to give this 1 star. Go rockets."

But Warriors fans began to fight back. One review referenced Houston's miserable shooting in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals: "This place tastes like winning. When you come here, you'll never go 0-27 on threes ever again." 

The reviews are undeniably funny, but a Game 7 win followed by the Warriors' third championship in four years may leave this barbeque tasting a little salty for Rockets fans.

