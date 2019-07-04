Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo Defend Titles to Win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo defended their titles to win the 2019 Nathan's hot dog eating contest.

By Jenna West
July 04, 2019

Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo defended their titles to win the 2019 Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest on Thursday in Coney Island, N.Y.

Chestnut, nicknamed "Jaws," scarfed down 71 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to beat 17 opponents and take home his 12th Mustard Belt. He smoked the competition and finished significantly ahead of runner-up Darron Breeden, who ate 50 hot dogs.

Chestnut broke his own world record in 2018 by eating 74 franks. He told SI that he's recently taken up yoga to learn to control his breathing during uncomfortable situations. It looks like the new training tactic is working.

Miki Sudo captured her sixth consecutive crown in the women's division by downing 31 hot dogs and buns. Sudo easily outpaced runner-up Michelle Lesco, who ate 26 franks, but fell shy of her 37 hot dogs consumed last year. Sonya "Black Widow" Thomas holds the all-time women's record at 45 weiners and buns, while Sudo's best is 41.

