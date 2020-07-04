Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo defended their titles and set new records to win the 2020 Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest Saturday in Coney Island, N.Y.

Chestnut, nicknamed "Jaws," scarfed down 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to break his own world record of 74 franks. He smoked the competition to take home his 13th Mustard Belt and finish significantly ahead of runner-up Darron Breedon, who ate 42 hot dogs.

Sudo set a new women's record en route to capturing her seventh consecutive crown. She downed 48 1/2 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to break Sonya "Black Widow" Thomas's all-time record of 45 wieners. Sudo, whose previous best was 41, easily outpaced runner-up Larell Marie Mele, who ate 16 franks.

This year's competition looked different amid the coronavirus pandemic. Major League Eating, which organizes the event, feared the contest would be canceled. However, the group found a safe way to move forward by hosting the event in a private indoor location in Coney Island without fans. It was important to MLE to keep the contest in the Brooklyn neighborhood where it has been held every year since 1916.

Travel restrictions narrowed down the field of competitors this year after some were unable to make the trip from Arizona and Washington to New York. Only five men and five women took part in the contests and were spaced six feet apart while separated by plexiglass dividers.

Despite the changes to the annual July 4 tradition, MLE used the event to acknowledge essential workers and raise funds for food banks.