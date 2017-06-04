These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

94-year-old Harriette Thompson became the oldest woman to complete a half marathon with her 3:42:56 finish at the Rock N' Roll San Diego Half Marathon on Sunday morning.

The previous record was held by Gladys Burrill, who ran a half marathon at 93 years old in 2012.

Watch Thompson cross the finish line below:

94 year old Harriette Thompson is the oldest woman to finish a half marathon pic.twitter.com/AZ4TschNy6 — Ramon Galindo (@RamonGalindoNBC) June 4, 2017

Two years ago, Thompson became the oldest woman to finish a marathon. She completed the 26.2 mile run in 7:24:36. She was initially hoping to run the marathon again but due to health issues, she decided to run the half marathon.

Thompson is a two-time cancer survivor and took up running when she was 76 years old. She raised $15,000 for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.

In March, Ed Whitlock, the Canadian masters runner who broke three hours for the marathon in his 70s and broke four hours in his 80s, died at the age of 85.