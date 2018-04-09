2017 New York City Marathon champion Shalane Flanagan stars in a new Nike commercial ahead of her run at the 2018 Boston Marathon. Flanagan tweeted the video on Monday afternoon.

The commercial is titled "Shoe Therapy" and stars Flanagan discussing her obsession with the Nike Vaporfly 4% shoes that she wore while winning last November's New York City Marathon. It was her first win on the World Marathon Major stage. The ESPN broadcast caught Flanagan shouting "F--k yes!" before approaching the finish line and the commercial lightly pokes fun at her now-famous quote.

After the victory, she contemplated retirement. She decided to not retire and is among the elites for next Monday's Boston Marathon.

The commercial includes cameos by actress Lena Waithe, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman and Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

Watch the commercial below:

Flanagan made a cameo in a Michelob Ultra commercial during the Super Bowl.