The New York Road Runners announced 2018 Boston Marathon champion and two-time U.S. Olympian Des Linden will run the 2018 New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 4.

In April, Linden, 34, became the first American woman in 33 years to win the Boston Marathon despite battling rainy and cold conditions. Last year's New York City Marathon was won by Shalane Flanagan, who became the first female American champion in the race in 40 years. Flanagan, 36, contemplated retirement after her win but decided to run the 2018 Boston Marathon, where she finished sixth. Flanagan has yet to commit to a fall marathon.

Linden is looking to become the first woman to win the Boston Marathon and New York City Marathon in the same year since Norway's Ingrid Kristainsen in 1989.

“Breaking the tape at this year’s Boston Marathon was a lifelong dream come true,” Linden said in a statement. “At the moment, it felt like it was the culmination of my career, but I believe I still have plenty more to give to the marathon. I’m thrilled to head to the TCS New York City Marathon this fall. I’m motivated to get back on the big stage that NYRR will undoubtedly put together and intend to make a name for myself in another great city.”

Linden ran the 2014 New York City Marathon and finished fifth overall but as the top American woman. Linden owns a personal best of 2:22:38 from the 2011 Boston Marathon. The 2018 New York City Marathon will mark her 17th career marathon.

Last week, Linden announced that she decided to part ways with the coaches Kevin and Keith Hansons of the Hansons-Brooks Project.