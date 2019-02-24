'Free Solo' Wins 2019 Oscar for Best Documentary

Free Solo follows Alex Honnold's journey to climb El Captain in Yosemite National Park.

By Jenna West
February 24, 2019

Free Solo won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The documentary follows rock climber Alex Honnold's journey over two years to prepare to climb El Captain in Yosemite National Park. The 33-year-old accomplished the free solo feat, climbing with no ropes or harness, in June 2017. Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin directed the documentary.

Honnold spoke to SI Now a few weeks ago and discussed his mental and physical preparation for the climb.

Other documentaries nominated for the category included "RBG," "Hale County This Morning, This Evening," "Minding the Gap," and "Of Fathers and Sons."

