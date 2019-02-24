Free Solo won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature at the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The documentary follows rock climber Alex Honnold's journey over two years to prepare to climb El Captain in Yosemite National Park. The 33-year-old accomplished the free solo feat, climbing with no ropes or harness, in June 2017. Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin directed the documentary.

Honnold spoke to SI Now a few weeks ago and discussed his mental and physical preparation for the climb.

Free Solo takes home the Oscar for Best Documentary!



We talked to the star of the film a a few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/9rYyPGlxkq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 25, 2019

Other documentaries nominated for the category included "RBG," "Hale County This Morning, This Evening," "Minding the Gap," and "Of Fathers and Sons."