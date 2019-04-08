Last year's Boston Marathon featured cold and windy conditions that yielded two surprising victories by Des Linden (the first U.S. woman to win the race in 33 years) and Yuki Kawauchi (the first Japanese man to win since 1987). With a week to go until the 2019 edition of the race, weather conditions are looking a bit similar.

As of Monday (April 8), the forecast for April 15 calls for a 60% chance of rain with a high of 46 degrees.

The forecast for April 16, 2018 had a high of 50 degrees and a low of 35 degrees during the race. The average in Boston for race day tends to loom around 40 to 50 degrees but "hotter" years include 2017, 2016, 2014 and 2012 when the highs were recorded over 60 degrees.

The Boston Marathon will start with the mobility impaired participants at 8:40 a.m. The elite women go off at 9:32 a.m. before the elite men follow at 10 a.m.

Linden and Kawauchi return to defend their titles and their odds of repeating certainly appear better with a worse forecast.