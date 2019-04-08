2019 Boston Marathon Weather Forecast Calls for Rain and Wind Again

Boston's weather forecast isn't looking so great for race day 2019.

By Chris Chavez
April 08, 2019

Last year's Boston Marathon featured cold and windy conditions that yielded two surprising victories by Des Linden (the first U.S. woman to win the race in 33 years) and Yuki Kawauchi (the first Japanese man to win since 1987). With a week to go until the 2019 edition of the race, weather conditions are looking a bit similar.

As of Monday (April 8), the forecast for April 15 calls for a 60% chance of rain with a high of 46 degrees.

The forecast for April 16, 2018 had a high of 50 degrees and a low of 35 degrees during the race. The average in Boston for race day tends to loom around 40 to 50 degrees but "hotter" years include 2017, 2016, 2014 and 2012 when the highs were recorded over 60 degrees.

The Boston Marathon will start with the mobility impaired participants at 8:40 a.m. The elite women go off at 9:32 a.m. before the elite men follow at 10 a.m.

Linden and Kawauchi return to defend their titles and their odds of repeating certainly appear better with a worse forecast.

You May Like

More Edge

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message