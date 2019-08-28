Zach Bitter Breaks 100-Mile Run World Record in 11 Hours, 19 Minutes

American runner Zach Bitter beat the old record by nearly 10 minutes. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 28, 2019

U.S distance runner Zach Bitter set a 100-mile run world record in 11 hours, 19 minutes and 13 seconds at the Six Days in the Dome event in Milwaukee on Saturday. He ran 363 laps around the 442-meter track at the Pettit National Ice Center.

He averaged a mile pace of 6:48, which is faster than running a sub-three hour marathon. He ran the first 50 miles in five hours, 40 minutes and 38 seconds before completing the next 50 two minutes faster in five hours, 38 minutes and 35 seconds.

The previous record was 11 hours, 28 minutes and three seconds by Oleg Kharitonov in 2002. The 40-year-old from Manitowoc, Wis. set the American record for 100 miles when he ran a 11:40:55 in 2013.

Bitter continued to run for another 40 minutes to improve upon his own 12-hour distance world record to 104.8 miles.

Nearly six years... In 2013, I first tested the flat 100 mile waters with the goal of breaking the American Record at the Desert Solstice Track Invitational in Phoenix, AZ. Finishing in 11:47:04 gave me enough confidence and curiosity to see how fast I could run 100 miles. I was convinced I could go under Oleg’s 11:28:03. Almost six years later and many lessons along the way (failures) I found the day I was looking for. I went home to Wisconsin where I grew up, ran my first foot race, and first ultra to participate in an event called Six Days in the Dome at the Pettit Center, which is an Olympic Training Facility. 11 hours 19 minutes 18 seconds later I crossed 100 miles and brought the WR to the US! I continued on for an additional 4.88 miles to set the 12 Hour WR as well. These records will be broke. I’m incredibly fortunate to be a stepping stone on the path to discovering how fast a human can cover 100 miles. Stay patient, stay focused, and most of all NEVER doubt what you are capable of doing when you set your mind to it. @altrarunning @fatissmartfuel @unicityinternational @xendurance @drymaxsocks @squirrels_nut_butter

"It was a huge weight off my shoulders," Bitter told Runner's World. "It’s been a huge part of my training for six years, so when I got through it, it was like finally putting the last puzzle piece together."

