2021 Boston Marathon Set for October 11

The 125th running of the Boston Marathon has been set for Oct 11, 2021, if road races are permitted as part of Massachusetts' reopening plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We announce the 2021 Boston Marathon date with a cautious optimism, understanding full well that we will continue to be guided by science and our continued collaborative work with local, city, state, and public health officials,” BAA president and CEO Tom Grilk said in a statement. “If we are able to hold an in-person race in October, the safety of participants, volunteers, spectators, and community members will be paramount.”

Road races are not permitted until the state is in Phase 4 of its reopening plan. It is currently in Phase 3, Step 1 until Feb. 8. The Boston Marathon is traditionally held on Patriot's Day, which is a state holiday celebrated on the third Monday in April in Massachusetts. Last year, race organizers determined the 2021 race would have to be pushed to the fall.

The Boston Marathon usually features more than 30,000 finishers. The BAA says the field size, race registration and participant requirements and protocols will be announced at a later date.

The BAA says it is working with local, city, state and public health officials to figure out COVID-19 precautions.

The 2020 edition of the race was the first time the event was canceled in the event's 124-year history.

Boston is one of the six World Marathon Majors along with Berlin, Chicago, New York, London and Tokyo. In 2020, just two of the six races were held with the Tokyo Marathon and London Marathon catering just to elite athletes for a limited field. All six majors are now scheduled for the fall in 2021.

Below is the revised 2021 World Marathon Majors calendar:

Aug. 7th and 8th – Tokyo Olympics

Sept. 26 – Berlin Marathon

Oct. 3 - London Marathon

Oct. 10 – Chicago Marathon

Oct. 11 – Boston Marathon

Oct. 17 – Tokyo Marathon

Nov. 7 - New York City Marathon