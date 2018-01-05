Donovan McNabb, Eric Davis Fired By ESPN Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

McNabb and Davis were both named in a lawsuit detailing sexual misconduct at NFL Network

By Daniel Rapaport
January 05, 2018

Donovan McNabb and Eric Davis have been fired by ESPN after both men were named in a lawsuit detailing sexual misconduct at NFL Network.

McNabb and Davis were among multiple NFL players who were named in a suit filed against NFL Network by Jami Cantor, a former wardrobe stylist for the network. In the suit, McNabb is accused of sending inappropriate text messages, making lewd comments and rubbing his body against her. Davis is accused of asking Cantor to have "rough sex" with him.

The suit became public on Dec. 11, and both McNabb and Davis were put on leave by ESPN the next day.

McNabb appeared across ESPN's platforms and co-hosted an NFL weekend show, while Davis co-hosted a radio show broadcasted in Los Angeles. 

A six-time Pro Bowl quarterback, McNabb played 13 seasons in the NFL for three teams and has his best years with the Eagles. He led Philadelphia to five NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl XXXIX appearance before brief stints with the Redskins and Vikings. 

Davis played 13 seasons at cornerback for four teams. He was selected to the Pro Bowl twice, in 1995 and 1996, and won Super Bowl XXIX with the 49ers. 

