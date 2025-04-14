A Modern Playbook for Live Sports & Entertainment
As it does each year, April marks a season of new beginnings — and for over 70 years, Sports Illustrated has been a defining voice in sports, shaping how fans engage with the games they love. From the debut of the SI Swimsuit Issue more than 60 years ago, to the launch of Club SI—a premier hospitality experience at events like the Super Bowl, Kentucky Derby, and Formula 1—the brand has continuously evolved. That transformation reached new heights with the debut of Sports Illustrated Pavilion at Gillette Stadium in 2024, an immersive fan and hospitality space at the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution, bringing SI’s legacy to life in a dynamic, modern setting.
Now, another seminal SI moment is here, with the naming rights to Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J., where the brand enters a bold, new chapter against the backdrop of New York City—expanding its legacy beyond the page and into the live sports arena, where history, access, and innovation come together to create indelible fan experiences. The venue is owned by the New York Red Bulls, a founding member of MLS and the reigning Eastern Conference champions, and Gotham FC, which competes in the NWSL.
Sports Illustrated Stadium debuted with the Red Bulls’ 2025 MLS home opener March 1, the beginning of Sports Illustrated Tickets' (SI’s live event vertical) 13-year landmark pact with the Red Bulls. The primary and secondary ticketing company is at the forefront of redefining the next generation of in-venue fan engagement for sports, concerts and other special events.
This fan-first philosophy is a shared vision by the Red Bulls and Sports Illustrated Tickets, resolute in their commitment to providing cutting-edge ticketing technology that creates dynamic and unforgettable experiences through innovation, access and seamless service for not only Red Bulls fans but all events and guests at Sports Illustrated Stadium.
While fan engagement activations at Sports Illustrated Stadium began rolling out in the first month of the Red Bulls and Gotham FC seasons—including SI Fan Covers digital platform, “SI Faces in the Crowd,” “SI Fandom” and “SI Defining Moments”—the partnership reaches a new level in 2026. That’s when Sports Illustrated Tickets officially becomes the primary ticketer for Red Bulls and Gotham FC matches and all Sports Illustrated Stadium events, including concerts, international soccer friendlies and more.
This milestone will introduce blockchain-based ticketing, making Sports Illustrated Stadium one of the first major venues of its kind to adopt the technology. In concert with global technology leader Ava Labs and powered by its Avalanche blockchain, Sports Illustrated Tickets’ platform will offer more than just secure and efficient entry; it will transform tickets into interactive digital assets, setting a new standard for how attendees interact with live events.
This season, Red Bulls and Gotham FC fans are getting an early glimpse of the future of Sports Illustrated Tickets through a suite of immersive in-stadium experiences. The SI Fan Cover platform offers free, personalized digital covers captured in real time by roaming ambassadors. SI Fandom keeps the energy high with interactive light shows, trivia, and augmented reality during breaks in the action. Fans can explore SI Defining Moments, curated exhibits highlighting 70 years of iconic covers, photography, and editorial storytelling. SI Faces in the Crowd captures live fan reactions, which can be turned into framed prints, custom SI Covers, or digital or printed collectible tickets. At the heart of it all is Club SI, delivering elevated hospitality in an accessible, fan-friendly way.
Many of these fan-first innovations debuting at Sports Illustrated Stadium will serve as a blueprint for future SI Tickets partnerships—continuing the brand’s mission to bring SI’s legacy of storytelling, access, and creating dynamic, authentic moments that fans will remember and revisit for years to come.