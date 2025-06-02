On Derby Weekend, SI Dominates the Field
It's the most storied weekend in horse racing, so it was only fitting that the most storied name in sports coverage was everywhere you looked. From the moment the crowds started to gather in Louisville to the moment that Sovereignty crossed the finish line, Sports Illustrated was in the center of the action.
Derby weekend in Louisville is something like one continuous party, so SI set the tone May 2 with its second annual Revel at the Races. That night, we took over the hottest venue in the 502, the Ice House, and watched the A-list crowd dance well into the a.m. hours. The sick beats were courtesy of headliner Diplo (who's fast earning a rep as SI's house mix-master) and rising star Xandra, the self-declared “crazy blonde DJ” who was born and raised just up I-71 in Cincinnati. The Revel's Black carpet showcased maybe the widest range of stars we've ever seen at an SI party, including everyone from NFL legend Aaron Rodgers, to model and influencer Alix Earle, celebrity chef Guy Fieri, scorching young entrepreneur Josh Richards, TV trendsetter Heidi Montag, gymnast/model/influencer triple threat Livvy Dunne, "NCIS" and "That 70's Show" star Wilmer Valderrama, MLB All-Star Jayson Werth, fashion doyenne Jessel Taank and singer/songwriter Adrien Nunez.
When the crowd wasn't on the dance floor, they were enjoying signature pours from returning vodka and bourbon providers Tito’s Handmake Vodka and Maker's Mark or throwing back a CELSIUS or two to keep the evening going. Verizon powered the on-site photo booth, while Amazon contributed a themed photo opportunity celebrating the upcoming Mother's Day holiday, and Frye Boots had their famous outpost return for another year. To top it all off, Mini Cooper dazzled guests with their slick vehicle display and lively photo opportunity, which included an opportunity for two lucky guests to score VIP seats at Saturday's Club SI at Churchill Downs itself.
And indeed, Club SI was in full swing throughout the weekend. Livvy Dunne served as honorary host for Friday's Club SI at the Kentucky Oaks race, while Jayson Werth—a co-owner of thoroughbred Dornoch, a '24 Derby competitor—filled the role for Saturday's host for Derby’s Club SI. Both hosts spent the afternoon greeting guests, talking horses, and in Dunne's case, showing off a show-stopping pink ensemble so stunning that the New York Post covered it almost as thoroughly as the race itself.
Dunne's talk-of-the-Oaks outfit helped Club SI kick off its second year at Churchill Downs. Located just past the starting gate and just ahead of the finish line and featuring enviable views of both the track and the paddock, it's no exaggeration to say that Club SI once again gave its VIP patrons the best seats in the house. Coupled with refined equestrian décor, a curated chef's table buffet and live mutuels for wagering on the top finishers, Club SI at Churchill Downs represents a distillation of the refinement and prestige of the Derby experience.