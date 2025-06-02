Belmont Stakes Brings Sports Illustrated's 'Revel at the Races' to Saratoga Springs
The excitement is building for the racing showdown of the year. At the Kentucky Derby, Sovereignty upset favorite Journalism to grab the trophy at Churchill Downs. With Sovereignty sitting out the Preakness, Journalism surged from the pack down the stretch at Pimlico to pull off one of the most thrilling victories in recent memory. The two champions meet again in the final leg of the Triple Crown races, the Belmont Stakes, held this year in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
Sports Illustrated will be there not just for the race and the story but for the party! Fresh off its second running on Derby weekend, SI brings its “Revel at the Races” to the Belmont Stakes for the first time. Kicking off Thursday night, June 5, at red-hot Saratoga cocktail bar/dance club The Night Owl, this edition of the Revel is expected to be this year’s "it" party, giving attendees all of Friday to recover ahead of Saturday's thoroughbred showdown.
We can't say who's going to be there until the night happens, but for reference's sake, the Derby Revel drew stars from Aaron Rodgers to Guy Fieri to Livvy Dunne and seemingly everyone in between from sports, entertainment and social media. The one attendee we can proudly hype is headliner G-Eazy, the multi-platinum rapper and producer known for chart-topping hits like “No Limit,” “Me, Myself & I,” and “Him & I”, who is slated to showcase his dazzling live show that blurs the lines between hip-hop and pop.
Revel at the Races Saratoga is just around the corner, so if you're planning to attend Belmont weekend's hottest party, gallop—don't trot—to BelmontStakes.com/Revel to grab your tickets before they're gone. If you're a Verizon customer, you've got yourself an inside lane. Take advantage of your opportunity to score exclusive tickets to the event through Verizon Access and enjoy expedited entry via a dedicated fast track.
For over 70 years, SI has defined best-in-class reporting and photography for American and world sports. We deliver events with the same commitment to elite-level quality and exclusive access. Our fans demand and deserve no less. See you at The Night Owl on Thursday.