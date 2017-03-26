The end of the North Carolina-Kentucky game was the most exciting finish of the whole tournament (probably just a hair ahead of Florida-Wisconsin), but viewers in Columbus, Ohio, didn’t get to see it.

They didn’t see Malik Monk’s game-tying three with 7.7 seconds left, or Luke Maye’s game-winner for the Tar Heels with 0.3 seconds to play. All they saw was a black screen, with a voiceover of a weatherman updating residents about a tornado warning.

@10TV thanks for ruining the game for me. I wouldn't even care if it was an F5 outside my house. I need to see the game pic.twitter.com/CBMHFqRqWr — Mac (@Macalacka13) March 26, 2017

@10TV COME ON there was 16 seconds left in the game. You guys can't even get the picture on the dang screen. Ridiculous I am going to @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/74PkIOA8FP — Zach Livingston (@zach_living) March 26, 2017

People obviously needed to hear about the life-threatening storms in the area but a picture-in-picture view of the game would have been nice.

Fear not, Ohioans. If you missed the end of the game, 10TV will be airing it again.

10TV will air the last two minutes of the North Carolina vs. Kentucky game at 8:00 p.m. — 10TV.com (@10TV) March 26, 2017

Sorry I spoiled it above.