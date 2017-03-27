Extra Mustard

Mark Davis will have three P.F. Changs to choose from in Las Vegas

Here's when Raiders could actually play in Las Vegas
Monday March 27th, 2017

It's no secret that Mark Davis is a big fan of P.F. Changs.

The Raiders owner was spotted reading about himself in a newspaper with a personal reading lamp back in January.

With a quick Google Maps search, it appears that Davis will have three P.F. Changs to choose from in Las Vegas.

There's one in Rampart Commons, one on Paradise Road and one in Planet Hollywood's Resort and Casino.

The bad news is that he’ll be 600 miles from his barber.

