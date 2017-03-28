These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

A-Rod Corp stock is through the roof right now and that means there's plenty of hard decisions to be made.

Alex Rodriguez is currently struggling to make his World Series pick and he definitely wants to get it right because Pete Rose and Frank Thomas won't let him here the end of it.

Pondering A-Rod is the newest sports meme and it's only getting started:

Who will win the World Series this year? #mlb pic.twitter.com/4knU1LluGx — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) March 29, 2017

When you're trying to find all the mutants but Cerebro isn't working pic.twitter.com/jYjVLknfum — Jon Tayler (@JATayler) March 29, 2017

Who will win the World Series this year? #mlb pic.twitter.com/IvD1iyHjjy — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) March 29, 2017

When you discover Professor X's telekinetic powers are the new market inefficiency pic.twitter.com/LyQJTz8zHO — Beyond the Box Score (@BtBScore) March 29, 2017

When the teacher walks by & you have to act like you're really thinking about the test answers but you're just regretting your life choices pic.twitter.com/AbS536Y8xy — MLB Daily Dish (@mlbdailydish) March 29, 2017

A-Rod looks like he just sent a desperately thirsty text to someone he's been after for a while and is waiting for a response pic.twitter.com/zPucvxUyS0 — Jon Tayler (@JATayler) March 29, 2017

ARodCorp working WAY too late. Take it easy @AROD https://t.co/iIB9JdUOzz — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 29, 2017

That's enough internet for today, Alex.