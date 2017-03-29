Extra Mustard

This is supposed to be the most handsome soccer player in the world?

Dan Gartland
Soccer fans love to debate: Messi or Ronaldo? On the pitch, it’s a tough call to make, but when it comes to looks, Cristiano is the clear favorite. 

Look at this guy. He’d be the most successful male model on Earth if he wasn’t so good at soccer. (And let’s not even get started about his abs.)

So then what the hell is this statue, unveiled Wednesday at the airport in Ronaldo’s hometown?

The sculptor clearly spent all their time and energy on the hair. It looks like Kristaps Porzingis after taking a shot to the groin. 

At least Ronaldo’s other statue in town is a more flattering depiction

