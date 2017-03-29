These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Soccer fans love to debate: Messi or Ronaldo? On the pitch, it’s a tough call to make, but when it comes to looks, Cristiano is the clear favorite.

Look at this guy. He’d be the most successful male model on Earth if he wasn’t so good at soccer. (And let’s not even get started about his abs.)

Getty Images

So then what the hell is this statue, unveiled Wednesday at the airport in Ronaldo’s hometown?

AP Photo

The sculptor clearly spent all their time and energy on the hair. It looks like Kristaps Porzingis after taking a shot to the groin.

At least Ronaldo’s other statue in town is a more flattering depiction.